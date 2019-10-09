|
Mary Anne Barber Perkins, a longtime resident of Tucker, GA, died peacefully on the afternoon of Friday, October 4, 2019. She was born August 13, 1930 in Thomasville, GA, daughter of Marguerite B. Worling and V.E. Barber. Her older brother Vestal E. "Sonny" Barber, Jr. preceded her in death, having been killed in action at age 18 in the last months of fighting in the South Pacific during WWII. Following her graduation from Thomasville High School in 1949, Mary Anne attended and graduated in 1953 from St. Joseph's Infirmary School of Nursing in Atlanta as a Registered Nurse. She was married to James G. Perkins, Jr. for 25 years. A loving mother who delighted in creating beautiful homes in Atlanta, Albany, Macon, Naperville, IL, and Valdosta, Mary Anne worked in the operating rooms at South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta and at DeKalb Medical Center in Atlanta. She went on to become an inspector of healthcare facilities for the State of Georgia Regulatory Services for many years, investigating complaints against long-term care facilities during the last two years of her employment. Known for her energetic, generous, and nurturing spirit, Mary Anne loved her family, friends, entertaining, and Christmas, and she will be forever missed by all who knew her. Mary Anne is survived by three daughters: Virginia Perkins Day, Rebecca Anne Perkins, and Kathleen H. Perkins Herne (Jeffrey B. Herne), all of metro Atlanta; and five grandchildren: Emily M. Cumberland Arnim (Noel Arnim) of Denver, CO; Christopher J. Cumberland and Matthew T. Cumberland of Chicago, IL; and Jeffrey B. Herne, Jr. and Jacob G. Herne of Atlanta. She also had two great-grandchildren, Ryder Arnim and Mason Thomas Cumberland. Arrangements were handled by the Cremation Society of Georgia, Inc. A celebration of life gathering will be held in her honor at a later date.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 9, 2019