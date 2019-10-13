|
ARMSTRONG, Dr. Mary Howard Dr. Mary Howard Armstrong, age 90, of Atlanta Georgia, passed away, September 14, 2019, as the result of a fall. Mary was born, February 2, 1929, in Belfast, Northern Ireland. She came to this country at the age of 6 months. Her parents settled in Indianapolis, Indiana. Mary graduated from Arsenal Technical High School and Indiana University, where she was a member of Chi Omega Sorority. She was a school teacher in the Memphis, Tennessee school system. Later she taught remedial reading on the Public Broadcasting Station, WKNO Channel 10, for many years. She received her Masters and EdD degrees from then Memphis State University. Mary moved to Atlanta in 1973 and worked for Public Broadcasting Channel 30 as program director. She was predeceased in death by her loving husband, Isaac Vanmeter Armstrong, her parents, Fred Albert Howard (Margaret Currie and her sister Kathleen Fleming). She was a member of Druid Hills Golf Club, where she enjoyed playing bridge and golf for many years. She was a passionate student of American architecture, especially the works of Frank Lloyd Wright and Frank Gehry. She traveled to Bilbao, Spain to experience Frank Gehry's Guggenheim Museum. She is survived by her two sons, Howard Keary Kohlmeyer (Sandra) and Jay Bradley Kohlmeyer, her two grandsons, Howard Nash Kohlmeyer and Carson Porter Kohlmeyer. A Memorial service will be held at Lenbrook 3747 Peachtree Rd. N.E. on Friday, October 18 at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mary's name to in Memphis Tennessee.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2019