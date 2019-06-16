Resources
More Obituaries for Mary BATES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary BATES

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary BATES Obituary
BATES (Reynolds), Mary Mary (Reynolds) Bates, age 95, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019. She was born November 23, 1923, in Longview, TX, to Oreo and Clifford Reynolds. She was preceded in death by husband, Charles Bates, daughter, June Nicholson and son, Charles Bates. She is survived by: daughters, Regina McCullough and Janie Templeton; son, Gary Bates; two brothers, 12 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Funeral service at 1:00 PM. on Monday, June 17, in chapel of Holly Hill Funeral Home. Visitation 11:00-1:00 PM.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.