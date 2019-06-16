|
BATES (Reynolds), Mary Mary (Reynolds) Bates, age 95, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019. She was born November 23, 1923, in Longview, TX, to Oreo and Clifford Reynolds. She was preceded in death by husband, Charles Bates, daughter, June Nicholson and son, Charles Bates. She is survived by: daughters, Regina McCullough and Janie Templeton; son, Gary Bates; two brothers, 12 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Funeral service at 1:00 PM. on Monday, June 17, in chapel of Holly Hill Funeral Home. Visitation 11:00-1:00 PM.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 16, 2019