Mary Brant

BRANT (BENKE), Mary October 5, 1922 - July 13, 2020 Born in Dayton, OH to Harry E. Benke and Louise Simonis Benke. Mary worked at IBM until she married Dan A. Brant (deceased) in 1947. She and Dan were married for 66 years and had three children, Beverly Brant Swain, Dan A. Brant, Jr. (deceased) and Don M. Brant. Mary and Dan had a wonderful life together and loved traveling, but her greatest passion besides her family was playing cards. She was an avid bridge, gin rummy and poker player. To her, the games were not fun unless there was a little wager. Mary had a quiet generosity about her and was always willing to help others. It might have been as little as just giving them a place to stay or sharing some wisdom from her life. She is going to be missed tremendously by her family and her many friends. In lieu of flowers contributions in Mary's memory can be made to the Dan A. Brant, Jr. Scholarship Fund, Colorado Mesa University Foundation, 1100 North Avenue, Grand Junction, CO 81501-3122.



