1/1
Mary Brant
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRANT (BENKE), Mary October 5, 1922 - July 13, 2020 Born in Dayton, OH to Harry E. Benke and Louise Simonis Benke. Mary worked at IBM until she married Dan A. Brant (deceased) in 1947. She and Dan were married for 66 years and had three children, Beverly Brant Swain, Dan A. Brant, Jr. (deceased) and Don M. Brant. Mary and Dan had a wonderful life together and loved traveling, but her greatest passion besides her family was playing cards. She was an avid bridge, gin rummy and poker player. To her, the games were not fun unless there was a little wager. Mary had a quiet generosity about her and was always willing to help others. It might have been as little as just giving them a place to stay or sharing some wisdom from her life. She is going to be missed tremendously by her family and her many friends. In lieu of flowers contributions in Mary's memory can be made to the Dan A. Brant, Jr. Scholarship Fund, Colorado Mesa University Foundation, 1100 North Avenue, Grand Junction, CO 81501-3122.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved