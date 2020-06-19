Mary Brown

BROWN (WELDEN), Mary Evelyn Mary Evelyn Welden Brown, age 88, passed away peacefully at home on the morning of March 30, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. Mary was born in Senioa, GA in 1931 and was a longtime resident of Atlanta. She was proceeded in death by her son, Kevin Lee Brown and is survived by two sisters, Sue Welden Williams (Rueben) and Kathryn "Callie" Welden, two sons, Dr. Steven L. Brown (Tamarah) and Craig C. Brown (Lucy), grandchildren Alison Brown, Jocelyn Lybrand (Holmes), and Elliot Brown, great-grandchildren Hadley Lybrand and Ames Lybrand as well as many nieces, nephews and other family members. Mary was a graduate of Reindhardt College and Georgia State University and her career was spent in business administration. Upon retiring from Wells Fargo Armored after more than 15 years, she was very active in her community. She volunteered at the Atlanta Track Club and for many years could be seen helping on the awards stage at the Peachtree Road Race. In addition, she was also involved with Track and Field during the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta. Mary was an avid reader and volunteered at many book drives in and around Atlanta. In the 1980's she served as National President of Phi Chi Theta, a fraternity founded to promote higher business education for all. She was a long-time member of Westminster Presbyterian and served on the Missions Committee. The family would like to thank her neighbors, Donna and Karen, for their friendship and for everything they did over the years, her pastors Aaron and Erik, as well as Andrea and Kimberly from Full Heart Homecare and Sacred Journey Hospice for making her last days comfortable. A service will be held in Atlanta at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church (1438 Sheridan Road NE, Atlanta, GA, 30324), Senoia Methodist Church (229 Bridge Street, Senoia, GA 30276) or the American Cancer Society of Georgia.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.