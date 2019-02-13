BRUNER, Mary Joann Mary Joann (Valeri) Bruner, age 85, passed away among family on February 10, 2019 at her home in Lawrenceville, GA. She was born December 23, 1933 in LaGrange, GA to Gus and Linnie Pearl (Patterson) Valeri. She was a 1952 LaGrange High School Graduate. She retired after many years in the medical field. She married William Bruner Jr. November 8, 1953 in New Orleans, LA. They had a marriage filled with loved for 65 years. Joann was preceded in death by her daughter in-law, Penney Bruner, her niece, Terry Marinello, her sister in-law, Linda Valeri and her great grandchildren, Penelope and Lucas Bruner. She is survived by her husband, William Bruner Jr.; her siblings, Gus and Rita Valeri, Betty and James Haralson, Tony Valeri; her sons and daughters in-law, Tony and Janie Bruner, Scott and Kay Bruner; her grandchildren, Marcus and Lauren Bruner, Amanda and Jon Donnelly, Danielle Bruner, Ashley and Matt Puckett, Erin Woodall, Ryan Edwards; great grandchildren, Marley Bruner, Jase Donnelly, Mason and Harrison Puckett, Luke, Jack and Bowen Woodall, Alexander, Sawyer and Hudson Edwards. Joann loved spending time with her family. She will be missed but never forgotten. The family wishes to thank Bridgeway Hospice and Family Private Care, LLC for their care, compassion and support. Funeral Service will be held Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 12 noon at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel. Fr. Jack Durkin will officiate. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens, Buford. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11 AM 12PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Gwinnett Humane Society in memory of Joann. Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel 770-945-6924 Share memories of Joann at hamiltonmillchapel.com Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary