Mary Calderwood
1931 - 2020
CALDERWOOD, Mary Jo "Jodie"

Mrs. Mary Jo "Jodie" Calderwood, age 89 of Jonesboro passed away October 31, 2020. Mrs. Calderwood was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Jonesboro Stake and was preceded in death by her husband: Arnold Calderwood. She is survived by her daughter: Gale Calderwood of Jonesboro, son: John ( Suzan) Calderwood of Jefferson, brother: Nelson "Nip" (Mary Elizabeth) Green of Stone Mountain, 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Jonesboro Stake. Interment will be at Sherwood Memorial Park in Jonesboro, GA. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 6-8 PM at the Funeral Home. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
FORD STEWART FUNERAL HOME INC - JONESBORO
NOV
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
Funeral services provided by
FORD STEWART FUNERAL HOME INC - JONESBORO
2047 HIGHWAY 138
Jonesboro, GA 30236
(770) 210-2700
Memories & Condolences
November 1, 2020
Caring thoughts and prayers' for your lovely family, Jodi will always' be remembered fondly by each of us. We hold you in our heart during this most difficult time.
JoAnn Morris and Family
Friend
