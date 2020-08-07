1/1
Mary Caldwell
CALDWELL, Mary Ms. Mary Clark Caldwell, of Atlanta, GA, formerly of Lumberton, NC, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, August 2, 2020, after a brave battle with cancer. She was the daughter of S. F. Caldwell, Jr. and Rosa Lee Clark Caldwell. Born in Lumberton, NC on March 3, 1950, Mary Clark graduated from Lumberton High School and attended Louisburg College and UNC-Chapel Hill. Mary Clark was a longtime resident of Atlanta, GA, where she was a very successful Realtor with Harry Norman Realtors. She was a life member of the Atlanta Board of Realtors Multi-Million Dollar Club and received the Crystal and Silver Phoenix Awards. She was also a Senior Marketing Consultant and was recipient of the prestigious Emeritus Award. Mary Clark was preceded in death by her beloved parents and her sisters, Sarah K. Caldwell and Alice L. Caldwell. She is survived by her sister, Ruth M. Caldwell and nephew, Richard Taylor of New London, NC and many loving cousins. Due to COVID restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Atlanta, GA. Graveside services in Lumberton, NC will be announced at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or to your local humane society in Mary Clark's memory. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 7, 2020.
