CHASE, Mary Blakeslee Nettleton



Mary Blakeslee Nettleton Chase, 92, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 9, 2020, in Roanoke, VA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Carrie Nettleton; her sister, Carolyn B. Nettleton, and her beloved Husband, Allan S. Chase.



Blakeslee was born March 2, 1928, in Richmond, VA, where she enjoyed a happy childhood at the family home, Carolton on the Hill. At the age of 13 she began education at Stuart Hall boarding school in Staunton, Virginia. After graduation from Stuart Hall, she attended H. Sophie Newcomb Memorial College at Tulane University earning her Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree. Following college she attended the Arts Student League in New York City and went to work at Woodward and Lothrop Department Store in Washington, DC, in the fall of 1954, Blakeslee went to the University of Georgia to study at the Department of Landscape and Architecture, earning her Masters Degree in Landscape and Architecture in 1958. While at Georgia she met and married her fellow landscape/architecture student, Allan S. Chase, in October of 1957.



Blakeslee and Allan moved to Florida where they both worked for Boynton Landscaping Company in Palm Beach. They returned to Athens, Georgia for Allan to earn his BFA. Following Allan's graduation, they moved to Atlanta, Georgia, where Allan opened an art studio and Blakeslee went to work for William Pauley, Landscape Architect, until he retired.



Blakeslee enjoyed many things in her life and was well known for her sense of humor and her philanthropy. She was an avid gardener and lover of history. She enjoyed art in all forms and was an accomplished calligrapher. She was an avid tennis player, enjoying the sport well into her eighties. She was a founding member of St. Barnabas Anglican Church in Dunwoody, Georgia.



Blakeslee is survived by many devoted friends and extended family.



In her own words….



"And the first thing you know, the majority of your life has zipped by. I would not have missed it for the world. The good parts were pure joy and the difficult parts forced you to take responsibility – it's called growing up! It's hard to do but I'm still trying."



A graveside funeral service will be conducted on Sunday, November 15, at 2:00 PM in Cedar Hill Cemetery at Covington, VA, with the Rev. C. Thomas McHenry officiating.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Nettleton Foundation; 4415 Electric Road, Roanoke, VA, 24018 or to St. Barnabas Anglican Church, 4795 North Peachtree Road, Dunwoody, GA, 30338, or St. Stephens Anglican Church, 108 Turner Road, Clifton Forge, VA, 24422.



Arritt Funeral Home in Covington, VA is in charge of arrangements



