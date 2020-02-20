Services
CLARK (FLOYD), Mary Frances Mary Frances Clark, age 89, of Stockbridge, GA passed on February 16, 2020. Survivors include her husband of 70 years, Wyman Cook Clark; sister, Gloria Floyd Smith (Carlton); nieces, Becky Floyd Shoup (Dennis) of Austell, GA, Jane Hammock (Jerry) of McDonough,GA and Lynn C. Wilhoit of Milledgeville, GA; nephews, Roger E. Floyd, Talmage E. Floyd, Sr. (Gina) of Dalton, GA, Horace E. Floyd (Judy) of Cohutta, GA, Janan A. Van Fossan (Lisa) of Blountville, TN, Ronnie Turpin (Carolyn) of McDonough, GA, Lee M. Clark (Carol)and Tim Clark of Stockbridge, GA; 8 great-nephews; 8 great-nieces; 4 great-grand nephews and 4 great-grand nieces. Mary Frances wishes to express her love and appreciation to Linda Cooper Barnes (Richard) of Lawrenceville, GA, Darrell S. Cooper (Barbara) of Stockbridge, GA, Sibyl Cooper Sneed (Larry) of Monroe, GA and Serenity Iris Willard of Stockbridge, GA for the years of happiness they brought into her life as "My Kids." Family will meet with friends on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 6 - 8 PM, at Horis A. Ward-FairviewChapel, 376 Fairview Road, Stockbridge, GA 30281 and Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 10AM-11AM. Funeral Services for Mary Frances Floyd Clark will be held at 11AM on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Horis A. Ward-Fairview Chapel with David Decker and JerryWhitmire, ministers, officiating. Interment in Fairview Memorial Gardens. At Mary Frances' request, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mount Dora Christian Home and Bible School, 301 13th Avenue, Mount Dora, FL 32757 in memory of Mary FrancesClark.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 20, 2020
