COHILL, Mary Celebration Services for Mrs. Mary Cohill will be held Monday, July 15, 219, 11am at Welcome Friend Baptist Church, 3198 Bouldercrest Rd., Ellenwood, GA., 30294. Rev., Dr. John H. Smith, Sr., Pastor. Her remains will lie in state at 10am until the hour of service. Burial at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 12noon to 5pm at Gregory B. Levett & Sons, Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA., 30034. 404-241-5656. Please, visit our website to extend condolences. www.levettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 13, 2019