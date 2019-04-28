COLTON, Mary Lucile May 17, 1932 April 14, 2019 Mary Lucile Colton of Sandy Springs, GA passed away on April 14, 2019 at the age of 86. Lucile was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. She was preceded in death by her husband Russell (Russ) D. Colton, parents Lloyd and Orpha Hitchcock and brother Raymond Hitchcock. She is survived by her son Russell D. Colton, Jr. and his wife Claudia, son Charles E. Colton and his wife Jean, six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Lucile was born in Moravia, Iowa and later moved to Des Moines, Iowa. She was the valedictorian of her high school class and graduated from the American Institute of Business in Des Moines. She met Russ while he was attending Drake University and they were married in September, 1954 and moved to Atlanta, GA in January, 1956. Lucile joined Russ when he opened his own CPA practice in 1964 as a bookkeeper and secretary where they worked together for over 30 years. Lucile was a dedicated wife and mother, balancing her work at the office with raising her two sons. She enjoyed reading, sewing and crossword puzzles in her spare time, and found joy in cooking special meals for her family. She was active in PTA and Little League for many years and always found time to attend games, meets and school events of her kids and grandkids. She never turned down a request to watch her grandkids. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary