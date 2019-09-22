|
|
COOK (SELMAN), Mary Ellen Mary Ellen Selman Cook, 89, of Atlanta, Georgia, went to be with her precious Lord on September 16, 2019. She is now with her beloved Mother, Mary Thompson Selman, who predeceased her in the 1990's. Her Father, William Penn Selman, died in the 1940's, and her brother, William Penn Selman, Jr. predeceased her also. She is survived by her sister, Susan Selman Whipple of Atlanta and St. Simons Island, Georgia. Mary Ellen graduated from Girls Preparatory School in Chattanooga, Tennessee in 1948, and enrolled in Chevy Chase College in Chevy Chase, Maryland. After a year there, and a brief illness, she transferred to the University of Georgia in Athens, Georgia where she joined the Chi Omega Sorority. Deciding to pursue a secretarial degree, she moved to Atlanta and entered the Atlanta Division of the University of Georgia. Early in 1952, she met Marcus Alonzo Cook III, also a student there, and their future together started then, culminating in their marriage in June 1953, while Marcus was in the Armed Services during the Korean Conflict. They set up housekeeping in Columbia, South Carolina, and resided there until August, 1954, when they returned to Atlanta. Mary Ellen joined the Atlanta Junior League, and became active in their church affiliations, ultimately joining the Church of the Apostles in 1987, and was a member there until her passing. While there, she faithfully served in various counseling roles, under the leadership of their beloved pastor and friend, Dr. Michael Youssef. Mary Ellen is survived by her husband Marcus, her son Preston Thompson Cook, her daughter Mary Ellen McSwiney (Jim), her eight grandchildren including Preston Cook Jr. (Christina), David Cook (Ashley), Dr. Charles Upshaw III (Sara), Laura Upshaw, Marcus Upshaw, Ann McSwiney Strange (Richard), James Robertson McSwiney, Kevin Carson McSwiney, and four great grandchildren Eden Upshaw, Ariel Upshaw, Collier Upshaw, and Zachary Bailey. The family will have a private interment service on Saturday September 21, at Westview Cemetery, and a memorial service on September 28, 10 AM, at Church of the Apostles in Atlanta. A visitation will be held in the church following the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Leading the Way Ministry, PO Box 20100, Atlanta, GA 30325 (LTW.org).
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 22, 2019