Mary Cox
COX, Mary Jane Mary Jane Cox, age 68 of Woodstock, GA passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020. The family will receive friends Saturday, September 19, from 2 PM til the 4:30 PM funeral service, in the Chapel of Northside Chapel Funeral Directors. The chapel service will be streamed Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/NCFHLIVE/. Interment will follow, at 1 PM CST, Monday, September 21, 2020 at New Live Oak Cemetery in Selma, AL. Mrs. Cox was preceded in death by her husband, Ken Cox and her parents, Robert and Kathleen Hancock of Roswell. Mary Jane is survived by her stepdaughter, Karen and Roy Johnson, of Woodstock, GA, sister and brother-in-law, Kathy and Jim Walden, of Bradenton, FL, brother and sister-in-law, Brad and Jane Hancock, of Woodstock, GA, grandchildren, Andrew Jones and Madelyn Jones, 8 nieces and nephews. She loved her in-laws, Anne Hoskins, Ron Cox, Sherry Evans, Carol Cox, and Dena DeVan Loper all of Alabama. Mrs. Cox loved her family, going to the beach, and sewing Elvis costumes for her husband. Arrangements in the care of Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, 12050 Crabapple Road, Roswell, GA 30075. 770-645-1414 www.northsidechapel.com.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
12050 Crabapple Road
Roswell, GA 30075
(770) 645-1414
September 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
