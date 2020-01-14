|
BURTON (CROWE), Mary Eldise "Easy" Mary Eldise "Easy" Crowe Burton was born May 16, 1941. On January 11, 2020, she raced through the gates of Heaven into the arms of her son Richard Terrell Drummond, Junior and her husband Phillip Gray Burton. Mary was a true Atlantan. She grew up in Chamblee, Georgia and was employed at the General Motors Plant in Doraville for over 40 years. Her greatest love was her family. Mary is survived by her daughter and son in law Evelyn Ann Burton Kelly and James Kelly, her sisters Marlene Embry and Sandi (Tommy) Planes, and her sister in law Faye Ogren. Her cup ran over with the blessing of extended family including many "borrowed" grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm Monday, January 13, 2020 at Crowell Brothers Funeral Home and Crematory Peachtree Corners Chapel, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, Georgia 30092. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in the Crowell Brothers Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Peachtree Memorial Park in Peachtree Corners. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation www.curemeso.org in memory of Phil Burton, or the . Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 14, 2020