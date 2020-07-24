1/
Mary Crumbley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CRUMBLEY, Mary Mrs. Mary Crumbley of Newnan passed away July 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Davis Raymond Crumbley and is survived by her daughter, Debbie Steger and her husband James of San Antonio, TX; sons, David Crumbley and his wife Margaret of Auburn, AL; Tony Crumbley and his wife Kelley of Carrollton; sister, Martha Scott of Union City; grandchildren, Amanda Otten and her husband Darryl; Erin Krueger and her husband Kyle; Cam Crumbley and his wife Melissa; Carrie Peirce and her husband Nate; Jessica Crumbley Brooks; Joshua Crumbley and his wife Rachel; and 8 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 2 o'clock in the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home with Minister Keith Davenport and Brother Tony Crumbley officiating. Interment will follow at Westminster Memorial Gardens. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make donations to Southwest Christian Care, 7225 Lester Rd., Union City, GA 30291. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Sunday at Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Parrott Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
26
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Parrott Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Parrott Funeral Home
8355 Senoia Road
Fairburn, GA 30213
(770) 964-4800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Parrott Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 24, 2020
My condolences for your loss.

1Thess.4:14
July 24, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of Parrott Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved