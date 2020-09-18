Mary Cumming

CUMMING, Mary Kathryn Mary Kathryn Cumming, 80, died September 15, 2020 at Rogue Regional Medical Center due to complications of emphysema. She was born August 21, 1940 in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of Ralph Wilfred Cumming and Kathryn Clara (Baker) Cumming. Mary graduated from Lakewood High School, class of 1958. Following graduation, she attended Kent State University and joined Delta Zeta sorority. She graduated with a B.A. in History in 1962. Powered by black coffee, she was a lively character who held a special place in her heart for dogs. She proudly worked as a senior tax specialist in the comptroller's department for Ohio Bell in Cleveland and was promoted in 1985 to Ameritech in Chicago. She retired at age 55. In retirement, she worked as a concierge on One Magnificent Mile while moonlighting as Taxi the Clown. She eventually moved from Chicago to Atlanta, then later to Ashland, Oregon to be near family. She liked to spend time with her family, knit, and enjoyed fine dining, shopping, theater, and game shows. She took pride in her elegant penmanship and had a flair for creating beautiful table settings. She was an impeccable gift giver and donated generously to many charities. She continued to be an active, lifelong member of the Delta Zeta sorority and was honored with the Order of the Golden Rose, commemorating 50 years of membership. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Bruce Gordon Cumming. She is survived by son Montgomery Bruce Zukowski and his wife Jane Hager Anderson; daughter Lolita Natasha (Zukowski) Mannik and her husband Thomas Lee Mannik; grandchildren Anastasia Olga Zukowski, Shay Asher Mannik, and Viktor Toomas Mannik; David Lee Zukowski, the father of her children; and loyal dog Rosie 2. A memorial service will be planned at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Cleveland, Ohio when the pandemic abates. Those who wish to pay tribute to Mary in a special way may make a contribution in her memory to Trinity Episcopal Church, 44 North 2nd Street, Ashland, Oregon 97520.



