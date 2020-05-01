|
CURRY, Mary Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Mary Curry of Atlanta, GA, will be Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 1 PM, Willie A. Watkins Lithonia Chapel, 5843 Redan Road, Lithonia, GA 30058. Elder Frank Dixon Officiating. Interment, Resthaven Garden of Memory. She is survived by three daughters, Stacy Curry, Jr. Jacquelyn Anderson, and Rochelle Curry, three sons, Norman (Vickie) English, Aaron English, and Samuel English, one brother Lamar Hollis, three sisters, dedicated sister in love: Rethel Curry, Susie Curry, and Laura Hollis, brother in love, Johnny Curry Jr., Eddie Frank Curry and Jessie Ingram. Host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends. Viewing this evening from 2 PM - 6 PM. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 1, 2020