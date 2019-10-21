|
NORTHCUTT (DANIEL), Mary Louise Mary Louise Daniel Northcutt of Jasper, Big Canoe, Georgia, took her last breath in peace, two hours before sunrise, on the morning of October 17, 2019. She was 84. She was born on February 22, 1935 in Statesboro, GA. An avid bridge player, she also enjoyed gardening, flower arranging, decorating, entertaining, singing, and researching ancestry. She is survived by: her children, Louise Winters Northcutt, and Robert H. Northcutt III, son-in-law Paul Cardinal, and her daughter-in-law Val Rusk; her sister, Jane Taylor; her grandchildren, Amanda Collado, Michael Cardinal, John Cardinal, Larry Cardinal, Rae Northcutt, and Noah Northcutt. She is predeceased by her husband, Robert H. Northcutt, Jr. (died Oct. 15, 2010), her daughter Mary Elizabeth Cardinal (died March 13, 1999) and her sister Dorothy Ronan (died Sept. 1, 1992). Her parents were, Louise Bush Daniel and Robert Gordon Daniel of Marietta, GA, both deceased. Forever a Bulldogs fan, She received her BA in home economics from the University of Georgia as a Chi Omega. She attended Agnes Scott College, as well. She married Robert Northcutt on December 26, 1956, in Marietta, GA. They enjoyed many travel adventures, that included international destinations, and local camping trips in the early years of their family life. She was a valued supporter-partner in Robert's rise to the top of his profession as a senior executive for Lockheed, and later as a member of the Federal Accounting Standards Board (FASB). With his management skills and her aesthetic sense, they took pleasure in remodeling their homes. Besides Marietta, GA where she went to high school with Robert, they lived in La Canada, CA, Calabasas, CA, Westin, CT, Sanibel, FL, and finally, Jasper Big Canoe, GA for the last 20+ years. She sang in the choir of the Marietta Presbyterian Church and was appreciated for her yearly Christmas solo of Oh Holy Night. She was a lead volunteer at Descanso Gardens in La Canada, CA. She was an active member of the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution). She was gracious, fun, and feisty, and loved by many. She will be greatly missed.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 21, 2019