Mary Ann Turner Edwards passed away on June 25, 2019 at the age of 94. She was the wife of Kenion E. Edwards, Jr. Both were lifetime residents of Atlanta, Georgia. They were married in 1948 and have five grown children. They are Dr. Ken E. Edwards III (Cathy), Clayton T. Edwards (Bess), Marianna Edwards Maxwell (Brian), Michael L. Edwards (Janet), Katherine Edwards Moore (David). She also has 14 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren, and all brought her great joy. The deceased was the daughter of the former Mr. and Mrs. Homer L. Turner of Atlanta. Mrs. Edwards graduated from Agnes Scott College, and was a Sunday school teacher for many years. She was a member of The Church of the Apostles and an active member of the Gardeners' Garden Club. She and her husband traveled extensively over their 58 years of marriage to more than 85 countries, most of which were reached by cruise ships. They enjoyed cruising. They spent much of their leisure time at a second home at Sea Island, Ga. Before marriage Mrs. Edwards was a buyer at Davison's Department Store in Atlanta. After marriage she devoted her life to being a full-time homemaker and rearing a family. She was more than ready to join the Lord, her beloved husband, her parents, and other loved ones in heaven. She even wrote this obituary many months ago. The family wants to thank her loving caregivers, Cindy and Sonia, who served her faithfully over the past several years with loving care and attention. They were key in making her final days as comfortable as possible. A graveside family celebration is planned for 10 AM, Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery in Sandy Springs GA. In lieu of flowers, she requested that you send contributions in her memory to: Evangelical Institute School of Biblical Training, 700 North Parker Road, Greenville, SC 29609. Psalm 91 (KJV) The providence of God for me. What the Lord has done in my life that shows His goodness: 1. He brought me into the world in the USA in the 20th century. 2. He brought me into a Christian home as the daughter of two godly parents. 3. He gave me the privilege of a college education in a Christian college. 4. He made me attractive to a Christian man whom I met in Sunday School. 5. He gave me 5 healthy children. 6. He gave me an opened heart to believe the scriptures and saved my soul. 7. He gave me a heart for missions and missionaries. 8. He gave me a desire to "grow in Him". 9. He gave me a comfortable and pleasant home and the means to maintain it in my widowhood. 10. He gave me the gift of extremely good health. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from June 28 to June 29, 2019