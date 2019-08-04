Resources
SHORE, Mary Ellen February 7, 1929 - July 31, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Mary Ellen Shore. She passed away in her home of 20 years in the Presbyterian Village of Austell where she was lovingly cared for and served in her community. She was a wonderful friend, mother, grandmother and Gigi to many. She was preceded in death by her husband, Andy Shore, and her two sons Drew and David Shore. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Phyllis Shore, grandchildren Jennifer (Steve) Young and Andrew (Dena) Shore, great-grandchildren Haley, Logan, and Addison. A celebration of life will be held at Presbyterian Village of Austell in the Village Center on Mon. Aug, 5th at 3:30 pm with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please send remembrances in Mary Ellen's honor to Presbyterian Homes of Georgia, Caring Hands Fund Donate | Presbyterian Homes of Georgia or Penn State University Library Give to the Libraries.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 4, 2019
