ENGLISH, Mary Jaqueline "Jackie" Mary Jaqueline English, "Jackie" passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on May 14, 2019 at the age of 87. Born in Atlanta and raised in East Point, she was a graduate of Russell High School and attended Georgia State. While her two daughters were young, she was an active volunteer in the PTA, Sunday School and other organizations. Once the girls were older, she had a career as an Executive Administrative Assistant for Southern Airways. She served as a Legal Secretary for a law practice in Peachtree City and retired from the Operations Center at Bank of America in Fairburn. Jackie is survived by her children, Diane and Chuck Rawlins, Debbie and Steve Daniell; grandchildren, Lauren and Jeff Blaszyk, Kelly and Blake Rawlins; great grandchildren Lukas and Adam Blaszyk, Ryan and Avery Rawlins; nieces and nephews, Bill and Beth English, Lynda and Kenny Turner, and John and Bonita English. She is preceded in death by her husband Bill and her parents, Jack English and Mercedes Fults. Jackie's talents were many. She and Bill had a full life of softball games and tournaments complete with food for everyone, playing golf, bowling, reading, and attending Georgia Tech football games. Many friends and family benefited from her beautiful needlework creations over the years. Jackie had a gift of entertaining, and all were welcome in her home. Holidays were quite the gatherings for her. Her love of her family and church were of utmost importance. She said her best role in life was becoming a great grandmother, known as "Gammie". A member of the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, Jackie was active in her Sunday School class and the 731 club. She enjoyed being an usher at the Fox Theatre as well as a volunteer reading mentor in Atlanta Public Schools through Campbell-Stone where she resided. An avid Braves fan, she could be found watching them at 1:00 am when they were on the west coast. A gracious southern lady, she ended many phone calls to her children and friends with "give so and so a hug for me". She "hugged" many people in her life. The family would like to thank the staff of TriMark Health Services and Guardian Physical Therapy for their kindness and care of her over the past year. Memorial Service will be held on Thursday May 23, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer 731 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. A reception in the atrium will follow the service In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the church or a in her honor. Arrangements by A.S Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory, Decatur, Ga. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 21, 2019