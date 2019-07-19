|
EPPINGER, Mary Mrs. Mary Jones Eppinger, RN, BSN, of College Park, GA, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Mrs. Eppinger is the wife of the late Deacon Carneal Eppinger, the mother of Rev. Dr. Regynal Eppinger (Phyllis), Dr. Delfranece Eppinger, Micheldron Eppinger (Joyce), Dr. Chuanitra Merrell (Antonio), and the sister of Mr. Robert Jones, Jr. and Mrs. Minnie Jones Forts (Franklin). The Celebration of Life Services for Mrs. Eppinger will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at Lindsay Street Baptist Church, 550 Lindsay St., NW, Atlanta, GA, 30314. Rev. Anthony A. W. Motley, Pastor will officiate. Visitation will be at Willie Watkins Riverdale Chapel, on Sunday, July 21, 2019, 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM. Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home of Riverdale. 770-909-8800.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 19, 2019