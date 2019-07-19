Services
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home-Riverdale Chapel
6580 Church St.
Riverdale, GA 30274
(770) 909-8800
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home-Riverdale Chapel
6580 Church St.
Riverdale, GA 30274
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Lindsay Street Baptist Church
550 Lindsay St NW
Atlanta, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary EPPINGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary EPPINGER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary EPPINGER Obituary
EPPINGER, Mary Mrs. Mary Jones Eppinger, RN, BSN, of College Park, GA, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Mrs. Eppinger is the wife of the late Deacon Carneal Eppinger, the mother of Rev. Dr. Regynal Eppinger (Phyllis), Dr. Delfranece Eppinger, Micheldron Eppinger (Joyce), Dr. Chuanitra Merrell (Antonio), and the sister of Mr. Robert Jones, Jr. and Mrs. Minnie Jones Forts (Franklin). The Celebration of Life Services for Mrs. Eppinger will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at Lindsay Street Baptist Church, 550 Lindsay St., NW, Atlanta, GA, 30314. Rev. Anthony A. W. Motley, Pastor will officiate. Visitation will be at Willie Watkins Riverdale Chapel, on Sunday, July 21, 2019, 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM. Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home of Riverdale. 770-909-8800.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home-Riverdale Chapel
Download Now