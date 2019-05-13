Services
Eternal Hills Funeral Home and Cremation
3594 Stone Mountain Highway
Snellville, GA 30039
(770) 972-3155
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary ESTES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary ESTES

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary ESTES Obituary
ESTES, Mary Mary June Estes, 89, of Loganville, GA, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2019; at her home surrounded by family. She was a skilled cosmetologist, an accomplished seamstress, an all around crafts-woman and a quintessential homemaker. Mary was a wonderful loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 plus years Steven Estes, her father George Melton, mother Nora Cascone, brothers Oscar Melton and George Cascone. Mary is survived by her loving daughter Delora and her husband David Felix, and her loving son Jeffrey and his wife Janet Estes; grandchildren: David Gould, Melissa Atkins, Brad Estes, Melanie Estes; great-grandchildren: Mary Atkins, Gavin Atkins, Madeline Atkins, and great-great grandchild, Morrison Keaton. Services will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 10:00 AM in the Chapel of Eternal Hills Funeral Home. There will be a visitation on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, from 5:00 - 8:00 PM at Eternal Hills Funeral Home, 3594 Stone Mountain Highway, Snellville, GA 30039.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eternal Hills Funeral Home and Cremation
Download Now