|
|
ESTES, Mary Mary June Estes, 89, of Loganville, GA, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2019; at her home surrounded by family. She was a skilled cosmetologist, an accomplished seamstress, an all around crafts-woman and a quintessential homemaker. Mary was a wonderful loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 plus years Steven Estes, her father George Melton, mother Nora Cascone, brothers Oscar Melton and George Cascone. Mary is survived by her loving daughter Delora and her husband David Felix, and her loving son Jeffrey and his wife Janet Estes; grandchildren: David Gould, Melissa Atkins, Brad Estes, Melanie Estes; great-grandchildren: Mary Atkins, Gavin Atkins, Madeline Atkins, and great-great grandchild, Morrison Keaton. Services will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 10:00 AM in the Chapel of Eternal Hills Funeral Home. There will be a visitation on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, from 5:00 - 8:00 PM at Eternal Hills Funeral Home, 3594 Stone Mountain Highway, Snellville, GA 30039.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 13, 2019