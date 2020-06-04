ESTES, Mary Allene Mary Allene Estes, age 90, of Stone Mountain, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 after a brief illness. She was a lifelong resident of Stone Mountain and a devout Christian. At the time of her passing, she was the longest living member of Indian Creek Baptist Church. She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, M. L. "Bubba" Estes. Surviving are her children, Donna Bradford of Loganville, Danny Estes of Atlanta, and Richard and Lisa Estes of Gainesville. Also grandchildren, Stephen Collins, Heather Estes and Mason Estes, and great-grandchildren, Kason Collins and Kade Collins. Funeral Services will be held Sunday, June 7, at 2 PM, at Wages and Sons Stone Mountain Chapel with Rev. Rob Carr officiating. Interment will follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 6, from 3 PM until 5 PM, at the Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wagesandsons.com.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 4, 2020.