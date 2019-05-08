|
FLANIGAN, Mary Elnora Mary Elnora Flanigan (87) of Conyers, GA passed Saturday, May 4, 2019. Celebration of Life Services will be held 11:00 AM on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at our at Antioch AME Church 1790 Ebenezer Rd. SW, Conyers, GA 30094. Interment will be at White's Chapel UMC Cemetery 2020 White's Chapel Rd. SW, Conyers, GA 30094. Visitation/Viewing Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at our Rockdale Chapel, 1999 Highway 138, Conyers, GA 30013 from 12 noon to 8:00 PM. Family will be present from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM to receive friends. Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. (770)285-6673.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 8, 2019