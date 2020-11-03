1/
Mary Flinn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FLINN, Mary Sullivan

Mary Sullivan Flinn, 89, ended her heroic battle with ovarian cancer on October 28th, 2020. Throughout her treatments, she maintained her "just-do-it" attitude and continued to travel and hike. Her strength inspired everyone.

She leaves her husband of 64 years, Donald; son Donald Jr. and his wife Laura; daughter Gail; daughter Patti and her husband Gary; son Tim and his wife Erin; daughter Kelly; grandchildren Melissa, Erin, Daniel, Patrick, Meghan, Ian; 6 great- grandchildren; her brother John and his wife Theresa.

She was preceded in her death by her sister, Patricia.

She was born and raised in Yonkers, NY. After graduating college, she began work as an engineer where she met her husband, Donald. Together, they traveled across the US, Europe, South and Central America. They lived in New York, California, Missouri, and finally settled in Georgia.

Mary's pride and joy were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, attending as many of their sporting events as possible. She was also known for her lasagna, chocolate icing, apple dumplings, and incredible memory. Her secret to a full life included hiking, traveling to Maine, Florida and Hilton Head, and enjoying a margarita or two with her friends every weekend for over 30 years.

A private memorial service will be held at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Marietta, 11 AM, November 4th. Due to Covid protocols, attendance will be limited to those with reservations. The service will be live-streamed for those who cannot attend.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to:

The Foundation for Women's Cancer

https://www.foundationforwomenscancer.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Memorial service
11:00 AM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved