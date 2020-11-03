Mary Sullivan Flinn, 89, ended her heroic battle with ovarian cancer on October 28th, 2020. Throughout her treatments, she maintained her "just-do-it" attitude and continued to travel and hike. Her strength inspired everyone.She leaves her husband of 64 years, Donald; son Donald Jr. and his wife Laura; daughter Gail; daughter Patti and her husband Gary; son Tim and his wife Erin; daughter Kelly; grandchildren Melissa, Erin, Daniel, Patrick, Meghan, Ian; 6 great- grandchildren; her brother John and his wife Theresa.She was preceded in her death by her sister, Patricia.She was born and raised in Yonkers, NY. After graduating college, she began work as an engineer where she met her husband, Donald. Together, they traveled across the US, Europe, South and Central America. They lived in New York, California, Missouri, and finally settled in Georgia.Mary's pride and joy were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, attending as many of their sporting events as possible. She was also known for her lasagna, chocolate icing, apple dumplings, and incredible memory. Her secret to a full life included hiking, traveling to Maine, Florida and Hilton Head, and enjoying a margarita or two with her friends every weekend for over 30 years.A private memorial service will be held at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Marietta, 11 AM, November 4th. Due to Covid protocols, attendance will be limited to those with reservations. The service will be live-streamed for those who cannot attend.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to:The Foundation for Women's Cancer