FLOCK (Ludvigsen), Mary Margaret Mary Margaret Ludvigsen Flock passed away at age 87 on May 20, 2019 in Lawrenceville, GA. She was born August 2, 1931 in Mobile, AL. She was doted on by her parents, "Ladd" Margaret and "Louie" Louis Peter Ludvigsen, and older brothers Donald and LP. She attended Dominican High School and College in New Orleans. She married the love of her life, "Cham" Joseph Chamblin Flock in 1951 and they settled in Mobile, AL. In 1962 they moved to Albany, GA and in 1967 to Atlanta, GA. Mom earned her real estate license and worked for several companies including Ethel Lilley Real Estate. In Mobile, Mom and Dad attended St. Monica's Catholic Church; in Albany, St. Theresa's and in Atlanta, Immaculate Heart of Mary and St. Thomas Moore. Mom and our sister Amy attended St. Marguerite d'Youville. Mom was preceded in death by her parents, both her brothers, her husband Cham in 1996 and her youngest daughter Amy in 2007. She is survived by her children-Lissa, Linda, Mary Beth, Jenny, Joe, Kitty and Jim, 5 grandchildren and one great granddaughter. Condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com . A memorial mass will be held at St. Marguerite d'Youville on Saturday, June 8 at 2p.m. Mom's ashes will be buried at a later date at Pine Crest Cemetery in Mobile. Donations in lieu of flowers are welcome to Mom's church, St. Marguerite d'Youville, 85 Gloster Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30044 (770-381-7337). Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 5, 2019