FORD, Mary Mrs. Mary Corene Elliott Ford, age 101, of McDonough passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019. She was the daughter to the late Naomi Branan Elliott and John Raleigh Elliott. Corene was a member of Bethany Baptist Church in McDonough. Mrs. Ford was preceded in death by her husband: Levi Warren Ford. Survivors include her daughter: Kay (Drew) Jackson of McDonough; grandson: Kris Elliott (Caylene) Jackson; great-grandchildren: Ford Elliott Jackson and Adelynn Faith Jackson; and nieces and nephews. Funeral services for Corene Ford will be held in the chapel of Haisten Funeral Home on Thursday, Aug. 22, with Rev. Chuck Sheppard and the Rev. Dr. Donna S. Mote officiating. Interment will follow after the service at Eastlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Haisten Funeral Home. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethany Baptist Church in McDonough. Haisten Funerals & Cremations, McDonouh, GA, 770-914-8833, haistenfunerals.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 20, 2019
