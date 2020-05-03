Services
Mary Fountain Obituary
FOUNTAIN, Mary Ellen Mary Ellen Fountain, 85, previously of Clarkston, GA, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020. She was born in Atlanta, GA but grew up in Indiana where she attended Purdue University. She was a longtime member of First Christian Church of Decatur. Mary Ellen is survived by her children, Deborah Sutherland (Keith), Theresa Stenzel (Mark), David Fill; grandchildren, John Alan Sutherland (Christy), Chris Sutherland; Christian Fill and Caleb Fill; and two great grandchildren, Jenna Sutherland and Nolan Sutherland. Her husband, C. Austin Fountain, preceded her in death in 2009. Memorial services will be held at First Christian Church at a later date. Please visit www.asturner.com to sign her online guest book and to review for pending arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 3, 2020
