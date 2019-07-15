BUSTLE, Mary Frances Mary Frances Tucker Bustle, loving wife, cherished mother and faithful friend, peacefully passed away July 12, 2019. Born October 21, 1931 in Cararrus County, NC. Mary met the love of her life, J. C. Bustle, Jr., while both were working for Pure Oil in Charlotte, NC. In 1965, J. C. and Mary moved their family to Tucker, GA where life revolved around raising their three children, gardening and involvement with Rehoboth Baptist Church where Mary taught Sunday School. An interim period between 1978-1984 let them to Chicago, IL where their horizons were broadened with new friends and participating in the early growth of Willow Creek Community Church, a model copied by many of today's community churches. Mary was predeceased by her husband, J. C. and brothers, J. R. and Blane Tucker. Mary is survived by her brother, Harvey and her three children, Chip (Gainesville, GA), Eric (Grayson, GA) and Rosemary Galanter (Vancouver, WA) and their respective spouses, Nancy, Barbara and Dave. Also surviving are 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. In her final years, Mary bravely faced Alzheimer's disease with grace and dignity. During the course of the disease, she never lost her ability to laugh and be grateful. This is truly a legacy for all who knew her. The family is truly appreciative to all who contributed to her care during this period. Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 16, 2019, from 2 pm until 3 pm at Bill Head Funeral Home, Lilburn/Tucker Chapel (770-564-2726) with a funeral service beginning at 3 pm. Mary's final resting place will be back in the Tarheel state on Wednesday at 1 pm at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, Cornelius, NC. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial donations be made to the (alz.org/georgia) or by calling 800-272-3900. Online condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 15, 2019