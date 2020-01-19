|
GARMANY, Mary Jewell Mary Jewell Garmany of Atlanta passed away peacefully there on Jan. 15, 2020 at the age of 92. She was born the daughter of Marshall and Olive Williams, close to Vero Beach, FL and was raised there by her loving mother, extended family, and stepfather, Hershel McEwan. She had younger step siblings, Fred, Joann, and Linda McEwan. In 1946, after her high school graduation, Mary married Knox Garmany, a Marine fighter pilot who had been based in Vero as an instructor during WWII. They moved to Atlanta to complete Knox's engineering degree at Georgia Tech, and then to Knox's home state of TN where he worked with Tennessee Valley Authority. They were blessed with two children, a son Malcolm in 1947 and daughter Marcie in 1949. In 1951 Knox's reserve unit was called into the Korean Conflict, and sadly he was killed when his plane was shot down, leaving Mary as a war widow and young single mother. Mary bravely and wisely met her challenges, and decided to raise her children in Atlanta in a nurturing Christian home, as she modeled a generous spirit and love of family, as well as a strong work ethic and appreciation of education. She worked for several decades at Rich's department store in women's fashion, retiring at age 65. Her hard work and tenacity afforded her the opportunity early in her career to realize her dream of owning her own home, which she took great pride in caring for by herself until the age of 90. Mary enjoyed doing artwork, crafting, and interior design, as well as keeping her lovely yard. She was fun-loving when she had the time and had a quirky sense of humor. Mary really enjoyed belonging to a travel club, touring several times internationally. She was an active member of the Gold Star Wives for more than 50 years. She is survived by: her daughter Marcie Weeman Davey and her husband Dan Davey; her grandsons Michael Weeman and his wife Maggie, Scott Weeman and his wife Camille, Josh Weeman and fianc?' Alicia, and her granddaughter Rachel Weeman; her greatgrandchildren Maia, Jake, Elizabeth James, and Knox; and Mary's sister Linda. Mary was preceded in death by her husband Knox, her son Malcolm, her parents, and her siblings Fred and JoAnn McEwan. In respect for Mary's wishes, she will be cremated, and her life will be celebrated by an intimate family gathering. The family would like to express their deep appreciation to all of those offering Mary love and support in the final chapter of her life. Any condolences can be expressed to Mary's family by emailing her daughter at [email protected] In lieu of flowers being sent, Mary would have appreciated donations being made to an organization for the benefit of surviving families of our American veterans.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 19, 2020