GAROFALO, Mary Mrs. Mary Patricia Garofalo, for 62 years the beloved wife of Al Garofalo, passed away on Tuesday May 21, 2019. Pat, as she was known to everyone, was a graduate of St. Mary's Academy in Buffalo, NY. She moved to Philadelphia in 1951, where she met her husband. She was the loving and proud mother of four children Mary Jo, Lynn, Mark and Catherine, and six grandchildren Nicki, Dylan, Megan, Devon, Katie, and Matthew. Pat, a 38 year resident of Peachtree Corners, worked in the media center at Peachtree Elementary for 20 years. Everyone knew her as an amazing seamstress, who could sew or repair anything. She will be eternally loved by all who knew her. Mass will be held at All Saints Catholic Church in Dunwoody on Friday May 24, 10:30AM. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 23, 2019