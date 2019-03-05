GARVIN, Mary Josephine Mary Josephine McKenney Garvin, age 89, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2019. She is survived by her brother Edwin, and numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Mary Jo was born to George and Ethel McKenney in Austell, GA on December 22, 1929. She is preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Ben Garvin, Jr., and her brothers, Gordon and GB. Mary Jo worked over 42 years for Equifax. She was blessed with many good friends, neighbors and family and always gave service to others. She was an active member of Embry Hills United Methodist Church for over 38 years. The funeral will be March 9, 2019 at H. M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Visitation will be at 1pm, with funeral at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Embry Hills United Methodist Church. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary