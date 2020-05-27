|
GILBREATH, Mary Agnes "As you remember her, so she was" Mary Agnes Gilbreath, age 91 of Lawrenceville, GA, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020. Mary was preceded in death by her spouse, Clifford Windfield Gilbreath, and her son, Blake Lamar Gilbreath. Mary is survived by her son Steve, daughter-in-law, Lisa, grandchildren, Daniel (Christin) and Amanda (Adam), great-grandchildren, Mackenzie and Banks, as well as a host of other relatives. Mary was a native of DeKalb County, AL. She grew up in Fort Payne, AL and graduated from DeKalb County High School in Fort Payne. Mary wed Clifford, and they had two boys, Blake and Steve. The young family moved to the Atlanta metro area, in the early 1960's. She spent most of her working life as a Dental Hygienist, working with Doctors A. L. Evatt and R. G. Johnson at their Doraville, GA and Tucker, GA locations. She loved her work and her patients. Mary was a member of Westside Baptist Church in Snellville, GA. She was active in the church, and taught a youth Sunday school class. Mary loved people and volunteered helping elementary school children learn English as a second language. Mary enjoyed dancing, travel, gardening, reading, and miniatures. She was a Round Dance instructor and caller. Mary received the Maestro award from Roundalab, the International Association of Round Dance teachers. A dance routine she wrote with John Dollar to the song, "A Beautiful Time", is a Roundalab Classic. She loved miniatures, and was active in the Atlanta Miniature Society. Due to the ongoing concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, a private funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 27, at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, Snellville, GA., with Rev. William Collins officiating. The service will be livestreamed on The Tom M. Wages Funeral Service Facebook page, beginning at 11 AM, www.facebook.com/Tom-M-Wages-Funeral-Service-108741755841468/. Interment will follow at 2:30 PM Central Time at Lebanon Cemetery, County Road 88, Lebanon, AL 35961. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Westside Baptist Church, Snellville, GA - Youth Ministry www.westsidebc.org. Condolences may be viewed or sent to www.wagesfuneralhome.com Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, LLC, "A Family Company" Snellville Chapel 770-979-3200, has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 27, 2020