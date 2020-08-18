GILMER (HOWREN), Mary Emma Our much loved mother, Mary Emma (Howren) Gilmer passed away peacefully August 15, 2020 at her home in Cartersville, GA. Emma was born December 16, 1931 in Cartersville, GA to Stiles and Mary Ellen (Nolan) Howren. In 1950, she married her husband, the Reverend A. Clayton Gilmer. As a young bride of only 19, Emma worked to support them while Clayton attended seminary. These were the humble beginnings of Emma's preparation for her life of service to the United Methodist Church alongside Clayton. As a minister's wife of 48 years, Emma had many opportunities to minister to others in her own kind way. Clayton said she was his greatest strength and support throughout his years of ministry. Clayton often joked that people were kinder to him because of their love of Emma. The love she felt for those around her was always evident. Each church appointment was embraced by Emma. Her entire life was defined by her gift of serving and loving people. She was treasured by all who knew her, all the while insisting she was just going about the life she was meant to live. Many lives were truly touched by her. Emma was a wonderful example of Christian faith and inspiration for our family and all who knew her. Emma's passions in life were her Christian faith, friends, church family, children and especially her only grandchild, Matt Gray. She and Matt shared a special bond. At family gatherings they would often find a quiet spot on the couch to "share secrets". In 3rd grade, Matt wrote a loving tribute to his Nana which held a place of honor on her refrigerator for 21 years. That tribute has been lovingly removed and has been placed to rest with his Nana. As a Mother, there was none better. She took such pride in everything her children did, no matter how big or small. She was loving, generous, kind, and thoughtful. When we undertook new ventures, she was so supportive and helpful. On days we were down, she was always so encouraging. From her humble beginning, she knew how to be frugal and resourceful. She passed those lessons on to us. Long missed are the fondly remembered days when she was able to spend the day cooking a wonderful meal and we would sit at the dinner table telling stories and laughing until late in the evening. All of Emma's friends were especially dear to her. Each one was introduced in conversation with her family as "my dear friend who makes the best chicken salad (or cookies, or lasagna, etc.)", "my dear friend who shares vegetables out of their garden", "my dear friend who has twin grandsons", and the list goes on. Each friend was important enough to her that she wanted her family to know a little something special about them. After her husband's passing in 1999, Emma worked at Sam Jones United Methodist Church as the secretary/receptionist. Those seven years were so rewarding and enjoyable as she was able to be in her beloved church while working with friends and family for the good of the community. Always the ever gracious lady, Emma also had the heart and strength of a true warrior. Over the past many years, she fought back from so many fierce health issues. We had come to think of Mom as invincible. But her body had grown weary and tired and it was too much to bear this time. We are still trying to come to terms with her now being gone. Daddy and Heaven are rejoicing her arrival as we mourn and grieve our loss. Emma Gilmer is survived by her son, Barry Gilmer (Cartersville), son, Randall Gilmer and wife, Loretta (Acworth), and daughter, Gay Gray, son-in-law, David and grandson, Matt (Marietta), two loved sisters-in-laws, many loving nieces and nephews, including niece, Mary Barnett and great-nephew, Robert Adams, who both called each day and made many special opportunities to be with her. Her son, Barry, was her caregiver for many years, a roll he readily accepted and performed with great love and tenderness. The family wishes to extend special words of gratitude to the staff of Amedisys Home Health and Hospice for the loving care and assistance they provided to Emma and her family. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 11 AM, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Cartersville, GA. The presiding ministers are Reverend Kevin Lobello, Reverend Dr. Bill Burch, and Reverend Nena Jones. The pall bearers are her much loved nephews Gary Howren, Michael Howren, Terry Howren and dear friends Stan Bearden, Jack Hardin and Mark Dittmer. Owen Funeral Home in Carterville, GA will be in charge of the arrangements. Flowers are welcomed or contributions can be made in memory of Emma Gilmer to Sam Jones United Methodist Church, 100 West Church St., Cartersville, GA 30120.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store