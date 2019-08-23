Resources
GOSS, Mary Celebration of Life Services for Mrs. Mary Turner Goss will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, 11 AM at West Hunter Street Baptist Church, Rev. Edith Shokes, Officiating. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Visitation Today 1 to 7 PM. Wake 5 to 7 PM this afternoon in our Chapel at the Funeral Home. Mrs. Goss is survived by Son Calvin (Kathy) Goss Jr. She was preceded in death by son Reginald Goss and daughter Yolanda George. Brothers Rev. Harold (Gwendolyn) C. Turner and Joseph (Ruby) A. Turner, 5 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and a host of family members, friends, co-workers, and church family.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 23, 2019
