Mary Hinton
1946 - 2020
HINTON, Mary Kay Mary Kay Hinton, of Marietta, GA, passed away on May 16 , 2020, after a valiant battle with ALS. Kay was born on Nov. 15, 1946 to Katie and Charles Davis in Biloxi, MS. After working as a nurse for many years, she settled down in Marietta, GA, with her husband, Randy Hinton, to raise their two daughters. She was predeceased by her parents, husband and grandson, Alexander Judson. She is survived by her two daughters, Kari Judson and Adrian Gray, both of Canton, GA. The visitation in her honor will be held at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors in Roswell on June 28, from 5 PM - 7 PM. The funeral will be held at St Peter Chanel Catholic Church, in Roswell, on June 29, at 10:30 AM.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
JUN
29
Funeral
10:30 AM
St Peter Chanel Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
12050 Crabapple Road
Roswell, GA 30075
(770) 645-1414
June 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
