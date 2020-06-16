HINTON, Mary Kay Mary Kay Hinton, of Marietta, GA, passed away on May 16 , 2020, after a valiant battle with ALS. Kay was born on Nov. 15, 1946 to Katie and Charles Davis in Biloxi, MS. After working as a nurse for many years, she settled down in Marietta, GA, with her husband, Randy Hinton, to raise their two daughters. She was predeceased by her parents, husband and grandson, Alexander Judson. She is survived by her two daughters, Kari Judson and Adrian Gray, both of Canton, GA. The visitation in her honor will be held at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors in Roswell on June 28, from 5 PM - 7 PM. The funeral will be held at St Peter Chanel Catholic Church, in Roswell, on June 29, at 10:30 AM.