HORTON, Mary Elizabeth "Beth" Mary Elizabeth "Beth" Horton, 61, of Fairburn, passed away on March 26, 2019 in Fayetteville. She was born on September 28, 1957 in Griffin, GA to the late Odell and Amos Porter. Beth was retired from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, where she was a Micro-Analyst. Beth is survived by her husband of 42 years, William "Rusty" Horton; her sons, Shane Horton and Chad Horton; her grandchild, Evelyn Horton; her sister, Becky Bradley (Doug); her brothers, Steve Porter (Allison), David Porter (Kat), Eddie Porter (Lynn), Mark Porter (Robin), and Phil Porter (Nina); and numerous nieces and nephews. Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Fayetteville Church of God of Prophecy, 1000 W. Highway 54, Fayetteville, GA 30215, with Pastor Jud Timmons officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Memorial Park, Fayetteville. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6:00-8:00 PM on Friday, March 29, 2019. Carl J. Mowell & Son Funeral Home, Fayetteville www.mowellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 28, 2019
