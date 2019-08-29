|
HOWE (HUTCHINSON), Mary Lyda Mary Lyda Hutchinson Howe, age 94, born November 27, 1924, in Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, in Atlanta. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband of 60 years, Robert Emmet Howe; her sisters, Helen Light Drope and Ann Pechstein; her brother, B. Lee Hutchinson, and a grandson, George Howe. She is survived by three sons, R. Emmet (Shirley) Howe III of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Logan S. (June) Howe of Charlotte, N.C., and Randall H. (Ann) Howe of Roswell, GA; one daughter, Tracy H. Hahn, of Acworth, GA.; nine grandchildren, Ethan, Madeline, Stuart (Maggie), Brooks, Jordan (Sonny), David, Theodore, Kendall (Joshua), and Tiffany (James); and three great-grandchildren. Mary graduated from the University of Cincinnati with her BSN and worked for several years as a nurse at Cincinnati General and at Southwest Hospital in Atlanta. She enjoyed travel, living abroad for many years in Japan, Germany and France, dancing, bridge, her many friends, and her family. She was the light of any gathering because of her charm, her good spirits, and her true enjoyment of others. At home, she was a comforting, caring, and nurturing presence. Mary was a mainstay of both the Atlanta Junior League Sustainer-Transfers and the Society for Appreciation of Big Bands, a longtime parishioner of the Church of the Atonement, a hospice volunteer, and a past president and social chairwoman of the resident association at Lenbrook. A memorial service is being held at 2 PM on Sunday, September 1, at Lenbrook, 3747 Peachtree Road, Atlanta. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or the .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 29, 2019