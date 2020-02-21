|
|
HUGHEY, Mary Helen Mrs. Mary Helen Hughey, daughter of Earl Cook and Emilia Rogers was born in Cleveland, OH on April 19, 1924, when her mother was a mere thirteen years old. She was given to Lola Hill to raise in a boarding house in Atlanta until she was sent to live with family in Carrolton, GA. Mrs. Hughey loved the Lord. She professed her faith in Jesus Christ as a young adult and was baptized at Raised Star Baptist Church, later transferring to Grace Covenant Baptist where she was an active member for many years. In the early 2000s, she and her family joined membership at Greater Ephesus Missionary Baptist Church where she served on the Mother Board until she became ill. Along with being a good and faithful servant, she was employed with Happy Land Daycare Center for twenty-five years and later at Sheltering Arms Daycare for seventeen years, where she remained as the lead cook until her retirement. Her greatest love was her family. Without any formal education, she instinctively loved, raised and provided for four beautiful children. She was an amazing cook and shared a passion for plants and gardening. She was a doting mother and grandmother. She generously helped raise her grand and great-grandchildren for many years. Mrs. Hughey quietly departed this life to go be with the Lord on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her son, Edward Smith, daughter, Eula Strickland Haynes, and grandson, Richard Smith. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her family, devoted sons, Richard (Carolyn) Smith, and Terrance (Chiesa) Hughey, grandchildren, Winnie, Edward (Laurie), Chris Sr., Jonise, Julissa, and Christian, great-grandchildren, Jazzmyne, Domonique, Deonidas, DeCharles, Cassidy, Caleb, Chris Jr., Alicia, Krystina, Julian, Camille, Kanice, Johnathan, Melanie, Jaiyah, Jazmine, Joshua Jr, Journee, and Julius, great-great-grandchildren, Jamira, Jayden, Terry and Christopher, brother Davis Lee Cook, sister, Margaret Mann, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of lifelong friends. Visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 21 from 12 PM - 7 PM, at Goolsby Mortuary Inc., 1375 Jonesboro Road SE, Atlanta, GA 30315. Homegoing celebration will be held Saturday, Feb. 22 at 12 PM, at Greater Ephesus Missionary, 50 Cleveland Avenue, Atlanta, GA 30315.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 21, 2020