Services
H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
173 Allen Road Ne
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
(404) 851-9900
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
173 Allen Road Ne
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
173 Allen Road Ne
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Arlington Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Roesel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Hutson Roesel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Hutson Roesel Obituary
ROESEL (HUTSON), Mary Lou Mary Lou Hutson Roesel, 90 of Sandy Springs, died February 8, 2020. Mrs. Roesel had a long career in real estate and operated Northpoint Realty until her retirement. She was also a long-time member of Lutheran Church of the Redeemer. She lived her life in Christ-like service to her friends, loved ones and her family, and she adored her companion dogs and cats which were never far from her. Mrs. Roesel was preceded in death by her husband, Harold G. Roesel and is survived by her son, Stuart Eric Roesel and his wife, Sunny; grandsons, Garrett Arthur Roesel, Nicholas Waid Roesel; and brother, Forrest Richmond Hutson, and his wife, Pat. The family will receive friends Thursday, February 13, 2020 beginning at 1 o'clock and have a funeral service at 2 o'clock at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -