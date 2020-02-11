|
ROESEL (HUTSON), Mary Lou Mary Lou Hutson Roesel, 90 of Sandy Springs, died February 8, 2020. Mrs. Roesel had a long career in real estate and operated Northpoint Realty until her retirement. She was also a long-time member of Lutheran Church of the Redeemer. She lived her life in Christ-like service to her friends, loved ones and her family, and she adored her companion dogs and cats which were never far from her. Mrs. Roesel was preceded in death by her husband, Harold G. Roesel and is survived by her son, Stuart Eric Roesel and his wife, Sunny; grandsons, Garrett Arthur Roesel, Nicholas Waid Roesel; and brother, Forrest Richmond Hutson, and his wife, Pat. The family will receive friends Thursday, February 13, 2020 beginning at 1 o'clock and have a funeral service at 2 o'clock at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 11, 2020