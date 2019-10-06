|
JORDAN, Mary Jane Largen November 25, 1931 August 21, 2019 Mary Jane Largen Jordan died August 21, 2019, in Sarasota, Florida after a short illness. She was born on November 25, 1931 and was raised in College Park, GA by her parents Ben Thurston Largen and Elizabeth Nesbitt Largen. She received degrees from Agnes Scott College and Columbia Theological Seminary. While attending Agnes Scott College she met and later married William "Bill" Russell Jordan, Jr. Mary Jane was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was an accomplished musician, mastering a variety of instruments from the Baroque and Renaissance eras. For 20 years she played viol and hurdy-gurdy, instruments from the 16th and 17th centuries, with Kevin Culver and The Atlanta Singers in "The Play of Herod." She directed the Hand Bell Choir at Oglethorpe Presbyterian Church where she was a member for many years. In addition to music, she dearly loved poetry and sharing it with those close to her. Mary Jane was preceded in death by Bill Jordan, her husband of 44 years, and her sister, Lorraine Largen Spivey. In 1997, she began seeing David Mosher who quickly became the second love of her life. In 2003, she joined The Cathedral of St. Philip, where she and David enjoyed attending Evensong on Sunday afternoons. Four years ago, they moved to Sarasota, FL to escape the cold winters. She is survived by her three daughters, Dr. Nancy Elizabeth Jordan and her husband, Ronald Kwoka, of Memphis, TN; Susan Faye Jordan and her husband James Youngling, of Litchfield, CT and Kathryn Jordan Gold and her husband, Steven Gold, of Longboat Key, FL; grandchildren, Sarah Keesee Vogel and Jordan Russell Keesee; great-grandchildren, James and Caroline Vogel; nieces, Jenny Spivey Rachlin and Lynn Spivey, and nephews, Lee Spivey and Glen Spivey. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Joan Jordan Roos and nephews, Steve, Tom, and Bill Roos. In addition, she is survived by David Mosher, along with a dear and loving group of friends. Burial will be at 2 PM, on Saturday, October 26, at Crest Lawn Memorial Park, Atlanta, GA, followed by a memorial service at 4 PM, at The Cathedral of Saint Philip. A reception will follow at the church. Memorials may be made to The Monastery of the Holy Spirit, in Conyers, GA. in honor of her forty-year friendship with Father Thomas Francis Smith, an extraordinary Cistercian monk.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 6, 2019