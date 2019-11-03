|
POOLE (JEAN), Mary Eugene Mary Eugene (Jean) Poole, age 91, went home to be with our Lord on October 30, 2019. She was welcomed home with open arms by her parents, Fred and Ruth Burnette; husband, Lenton Poole, and sister, Sara Thompson. Mary was blessed by and will be dearly missed by her son, Steve Tracy and daughter-in-law Robin Tracy; granddaughter Haley Brewer and her husband Darren Brewer; grandson, Christopher Williams; great Grand-Children, Laney Elizabeth Tracy Brewer and Brooks Lee Brewer; niece, Marie Smollar and her husband Lee Smollar and many more family and friends. Mary loved beautiful flowers, decorating, shopping, her fur babies, but most of all she loved the Lord and her Family. A celebration of Mary's life will be held November 4th, 2019 at 11:00 am at Tom M. Wages Funeral Home, 120 Scenic Hwy, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 with visitation starting at 10:00 am. Daniel's Funeral Home of Rome, GA has charge of the arrangements. Please visit our website at www.daniels-funeralhome.com to share memories and post tributes.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 3, 2019