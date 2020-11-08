BAKER GLOZIER, Mary Jo



Mary Jo Baker Glozier of Rhinebeck, New York, formerly of Hapeville, Georgia, died of natural causes on Thursday, November 5, 2020 in the loving care of the staff at Meadows Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation (formerly the Baptist Home) at The Community at Brookmeade in Rhinebeck. She was 86. Mary Jo was born on December 23, 1933, in the northwest Georgia town of Lindale to Frank Eugene Baker, a shoemaker, and Irene Virginia Lamb, a waitress. Her family moved to Atlanta soon after her birth and she grew up near the Georgia Tech campus. She attended Home Park School and vigorously twirled the baton as a majorette for the O'Keefe High School Band, despite having struggled with polio as a toddler. At the age of 18, she began work as a bookkeeper at various financial institutions in Atlanta. She met her husband, Walter Robert (Bob) Glozier, during the holidays of 1955 when she went to an outdoor market to buy a Christmas tree. Bob had a seasonal tree business, one of his many money-making ventures. He said it was love at first sight, but she was more skeptical. They began to date and, in the spring of 1956, she traveled to Cuba with her mother and sister, Dorothy Jean. She loved to the tell the story of dancing with many handsome Cuban men while there and then returning home ready to accept Bob's marriage proposal. Bob became a highly successful Atlanta car salesman and Mary Jo quit bookkeeping to become what her three children call a "super mom." From the home she and Bob built in Hapeville, she taught them all to read and write, grilled them on the multiplication tables, and required them to make the highest grades on their report cards. She instilled in them the importance of having faith in God and she exposed them to her love for music, dancing, and home cooked Southern food. She was sassy, quick witted, funny, and loved a good Scotch whiskey. Mary Jo was a notorious promoter of honesty. When asked what advice she had for younger people, she said, "If you are honest, you remember what you said the first time. Not being honest is what always gets you into trouble." She knew a liar when she saw one and demanded, and most often received, the best behavior of those she met. Mary Jo was predeceased by her husband Bob, who died in 2002, and her sister Dorothy Jean Baker Brown who died in 1993. She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Jo Glozier and her spouse Roberta Cerniglia of Red Hook, New York; son Robert Michael Glozier and his wife Gail of Marietta, Georgia; and son Mark Anthony Glozier and his wife Janet Higgins of Indianapolis, Indiana; grandson Matthew Anthony Glozier of St. Louis, Missouri; nephews Kelly Brown of Summerdale, Alabama; Clay Brown of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, and niece Cherry Brown Snider of Canton, Georgia. Mary Jo's family members can never fully express their gratitude for the caregivers at Brookmeade who made her life so rich, interesting, and comfortable over the nearly eight years she lived at The Baptist Home (now Meadows). The staff there, under the direction of Karen Zobel, is the most professional and caring group of people imaginable. They are healthcare heroes on so many levels. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you send a cash donation to: The Brookmeade Foundation, 46 Brookmeade Drive, Rhinebeck, New York 12572-2317. Visitation will be held at the Donehoo-Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., 736 South Central Ave., Hapeville, Georgia on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 from 10 am to 12 noon. Interment with graveside service will follow at Fairview Memorial Gardens, Stockbridge, GA.



