JONES, Mary Mary Lee Baity Jones of Birmingham, Alabama passed away on December 18, 2019. A committal service will be held at 11:30 AM, on Friday December 27, at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, Georgia. Following the committal, there will be a lunch reception at H.M. Patterson Oglethorpe Chapel, 4550 Peachtree Rd. NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319, at 1 PM, followed by a memorial service at 2 PM. Mary Lee was born in Winston-Salem, North Carolina on October 30, 1927. She graduated from Gray High School and continued on to receive a Registered Nursing degree from City Memorial Hospital. Mary Lee was married to Frederick Franklin Jones, Jr. on December 24, 1950. She would receive a dozen anniversary red roses on Christmas Eve every year for the 55 years they were married. Mary Lee and Fred lived in Atlanta, GA many years while enjoying a second home at Pinnacle Port in Panama City Beach, Fl. Most recently, she was a resident at Somerby at St. Vincent's One Nineteen in Birmingham, Al. Mary Lee worked as a Cadet Nurse for Lawson Veterans Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia for 5 years during WWII and as a private duty nurse at Piedmont Hospital for over 20 years. In 1973 Mary Lee joined the Health Unit staff at the Internal Revenue Service Center in Chamblee, Georgia, managing the unit until her retirement. She enjoyed numerous hobbies and interests including playing bridge, square dancing, gardening, traveling and discovering new places, walking on the beach, entertaining and spending time with family and friends. Her favorite time was being "Honey" to her grandsons. While living in Atlanta she was an active member of Oglethorpe Presbyterian Church. Mary Lee's motto was "Go and do what makes you happy". Mary Lee, "Pete" to her siblings, is survived by her daughter, Mary Elizabeth "Libbet" Jones Crumbley of Birmingham, AL, grandsons Patrick Francis Crumbley of Birmingham, AL and Mitchell Jones Crumbley of Nashville, TN, brother, Isaac "Boy/Brother" Hester Baity, Jr., and his wife Debbie Lynn Baity of Winston-Salem, NC.,11 nieces and nephews, 17 great-nieces and great-nephews, and several great great-nieces and nephews. Mary Lee is preceded in death by husband, Frederick Franklin Jones, Jr., sisters, Helen "Gal" Louise Clark and Hazel "Sis" Virginia Kapp, and parents Isaac Hester Baity and Nancy Elizabeth Gough. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Triumph Services, Inc. 2151 Highland Avenue South, Suite 120, Birmingham, AL 35205 or ACA/Camp Lee Mar 805 Redgate Road, Dresher, PA 19025. The family of Mary Lee Jones wishes to thank Dr. Paul Roller and the staff of Concierge at Home, Karon Brooks of Five Points Health, Leshundra Crawford and staff of Diligent Care, and the employees of Somerby Senior Living for their support, kindness and compassionate caregiving.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 24, 2019