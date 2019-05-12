MOORE, Mary Kaurin It is with great sadness that the family of Mary Kaurin Moore announces her passing on May 8, 2019 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's. Mary was born in Rochester, New York on July 12, 1927, to Helen Gibney Burke and Walter F. Burke, Sr. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Walter Lawrence Kaurin, Jr., her beloved daughter, Diane Mooney Hoffman, and her second husband, Victor C. Moore. Mrs. Moore is survived by her children, Walter Lawrence Kaurin, III, of Newnan, Georgia; Kathy Kaurin Lemieux of Bountiful, Utah and Mary Lynne Moore of Alpharetta, Georgia, her brother, Walter F. Burke, Paramus, New Jersey and sister, Kathy Fulchiron of Maryland and countless grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mrs. Moore graduated from Katharine Gibbs School in New York City and worked for several years at Union Carbide Corporation, where she met her husband, Walter Kaurin, Jr. Together they had four children and lived in West Virginia and Marin County, California, where Walter Kaurin, Jr. is laid to rest. Mrs. Moore moved her family to Peachtree City, Georgia, in 1972 to be closer to family. Mrs. Moore worked as the first City Clerk for the City of Peachtree City and then went to work for the developer of the town, Garden Cities Corporation. She enjoyed seeing her small-town blossom and was elected to the City Council of Peachtree City for two terms. She ended her professional career with Fasson Corporation and retired in 1985 to travel the country with her new husband, Victor C. Moore. The family would like to thank the dedicated nurses and staff at Southland Rehabilitation and Nursing Home for their excellent care of Mary for the last 11 years. The family will receive visitors at 10:00 a.m. Monday, May 13, 2019 at Carmichael-Hemperley Funeral Home in Peachtree City, with a memorial service following in the Chapel at 11:00 a.m. Internment will be at a later date at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery, San Rafael, California. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Angels Among Us Pet Rescue www.angelsrescue.org Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 12, 2019