LANE, Mary Elizabeth Age 81, of Atlanta, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019. Born October 18, 1937, in Scobey, MS, she was the daughter of the late William Marshall Lane and Cora Taylor Lane. Mary spent most of her life in Memphis, TN, and the last 8 years in Atlanta, Georgia. Mary is survived by her sisters, Sally Lane Harper of Starkville, MS (formerly of Grenada, MS), and Peggy Lane Muller and her husband, Peter, of Atlanta, GA; sisters-in-law, Jean Lane of Delaware, OH, and Mary Sue Lane of Mocksville, NC; nieces and nephews, Steve Lane, Andrew Lane, Marshall Lane, Sarah Lane Speese, Dr. Peter J. Muller, III, and Laura Louise Muller; her loving caregiver, Delores Brooks; and many more loving family and friends. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her brothers, Purvis Nason Lane and Charles Andrew Lane; a brother-in-law, Dr. John David Harper; a nephew, David Lane Harper. The family will receive friends at 5:00 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home with a service to begin at 6:30 p.m. in the chapel with Reverend Larry T. Burgess officiating. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 13, at Smith Cemetery, Cascilla, MS. Online condolences may be made at www.ASTurner.com. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 8, 2019