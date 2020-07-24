LANGSTON NANCE (CARNEY), Mary Mageline Mary Mageline Carney Langston Nance passed away peacefully at her home on July 21, 2020 in John's Creek, GA, at the age of 93. Mary was born on May 7, 1927, in Turley, OK, to Emerson and Mabel Carney. She graduated from Midwest City (Oklahoma) High School. In 1949, she married her sweetheart Harold Langston, and, in time, the couple was blessed with two children, David and Linda. Harold and Mary moved to Atlanta in 1962 where Mary was a dedicated housewife. In 1975, after 25 years of marriage, Harold passed away. In 1982 she married Vernon Nance and moved to Tulsa, OK. After 32 years of marriage, Vernon passed away in 2014. She returned to Atlanta to be close to her family who remember her as the kindest of women who had a boundless strength. Throughout her life, Mary was a loving mother, step mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who was intensely passionate about her family. She was a dedicated follower of Jesus Christ, and she had been an active member of the Church of Christ and often volunteered in supporting and caring for fellow congregants. She spent a lifetime being generous with her love, faith, and time. Mary is survived by her children, David Langston, Linda Adamson, step children, Beverly, Barbara and Phil, grandchildren, David Sharp, Kim Ingram, Michael Langston, Melissa Lentine, and Brian Sharp, 16 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Jack Rutherford and Charles Carney. Funeral service will be held Friday July 24 at 11 AM, in the chapel of Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home with Pastor Adam Scott officiating. Interment will follow in Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Mary's life. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Goizueta Alzheimer's Disease Research Center, 1762 Clifton Rd., NE, Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30322. Online condolences may be made at www.GeorgiaMemorialPark.com
. The family would like to thank Michael Patterson and his staff at Ivy Hall Assisted Living for their loving care and dedication. Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060. 770-432-0771.