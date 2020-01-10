Services
Mowell Funeral Home
180 N Jeff Davis Dr.
Fayetteville, GA 30214
770-461-7641
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Lee Obituary
LEE, Mary Mary Marguerite Thompson Lee (Marguerite), age 96, passed away on January 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her high school sweetheart and husband of 58 years, Claude Esric Lee. She is survived by her three children and their spouses Suzanne and Mack Johnson, Dixie Lee and Glenn Barr, and Joe and Donna Lee. She had 7 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Please join us Saturday, January 11, at Mowell Funeral Home in Fayetteville, GA to celebrate her life. Visitation will be between 10 AM - 12 noon followed by funeral services at noon. Contributions may be made in memoriam of Marguerite Lee at the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation; www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -