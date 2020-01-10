|
LEE, Mary Mary Marguerite Thompson Lee (Marguerite), age 96, passed away on January 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her high school sweetheart and husband of 58 years, Claude Esric Lee. She is survived by her three children and their spouses Suzanne and Mack Johnson, Dixie Lee and Glenn Barr, and Joe and Donna Lee. She had 7 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Please join us Saturday, January 11, at Mowell Funeral Home in Fayetteville, GA to celebrate her life. Visitation will be between 10 AM - 12 noon followed by funeral services at noon. Contributions may be made in memoriam of Marguerite Lee at the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation; www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 10, 2020